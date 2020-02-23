The quarterbacks, tight ends and receivers arrived in Indianapolis to start the NFL combine process Sunday.
Players will take part in the NFL’s job fair, which has moved the workouts to prime time for the NFL Network.
Many of the drills performed have been moved to the afternoon and evening in the hopes of attracting a larger TV audience. The drills have traditionally taken place in the morning and early afternoon.
“I don’t think the time change matters to me,” ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper said. “I don’t think it matters to anybody in the league.”
However, the reduction of player interviews from 60 to 45 has some teams grumbling. Two — the Broncos and Rams — are holding back from sending their entire coaching staffs.
“I see where some teams are keeping their coaches back to evaluate film because you are going to get all of the numbers,” Kiper said. “The interviews are important. … The medicals (are) critical. It’s key to all of this. Teams will all be there getting that.”
The Falcons have long prized the interviewing process and think the new format could be a case of less is more.
The formal and informal interviews, which used to take place in a hotel, will be held at the stadium in suites. Also, team position coaches will meet with players they are studying at designated times at on the field.
The Falcons are hoping that more structure will reduce the chaos of the old setup.
While all players may not meet with general manager Thomas Dimitroff and coach Dan Quinn, they could also meet with the position coaches and scouts.
If the players impress the Falcons, the team will follow up at their Pro Day to set up a campus visit.
“The interview is something that we (the media) can’t get into, but it’s huge for the teams,” Kiper said. “Watching them work out and throw against air, doing all of the drills. … Watching it, you don’t glean a lot from that. But it’s good to be there.”
For the NFL teams, the numbers mean things. For instance, the three-cone drill addresses a player’s ability to change directions.
“Just getting all of the numbers is important, and the Pro Days come up after that,” Kiper said. “Then the three-cone, you test explosiveness with the broad (jump) and the vertical, you see how strong guys are, which tells you something about how they prepare and how serious they are about their work. Those bench-press reps tell you a little bit about that as well.
“So, there are things you take from every drill and every number that you get. It’s important, but the changes don’t impact anything at all.”
Here’s the schedule (all workouts will be televised on the NFL Network):
n Thursday, Feb. 27 (1-8 p.m. PST): Tight ends, quarterbacks and wide receivers
n Friday, Feb. 28 (1-8 p.m.): Place-kickers, special teams, offensive linemen, and running backs
n Saturday, Feb. 29 (1-8 p.m.): Defensive linemen and linebackers
n Sunday, March 1 (11 a.m.-4 p.m.): Defensive backs
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.