Get answers to these questions on the Invest.Green podcast featuring Tom Stricker, Group Vice President Sustainability and Corporate Responsibility for Toyota Motor North America.
CAMAS, Wash., July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In the latest episode of its podcast, Invest.Green Co-Founders, Executive Chairman Dr. Matthew Kiernan and CEO Andrew McLean talk with Tom Stricker, Group Vice President for Sustainability and Corporate Responsibility at Toyota Motor North America to discuss why investors looking into Green auto makers should consider Toyota.
Invest.Green's mission is to encourage retail investment in the Green sector by making its research and knowledge available to retail investors. Invest.Green provides market intelligence, interviews and insights curated by a team which has twice been ranked #1 in the World for investment research.
The Invest.Green team includes some of the most respected, experienced and successful executives ever assembled on one team in Green finance.
Invest.Green provides easy to digest, institutional quality research on its website and podcast which can be heard on Spotify.
In conjunction with this episode, Invest.Green was provided exclusive access to senior executives and Toyota's entire line of Green vehicles, including the hydrogen powered Mirai and all electric bZ4X to create proprietary analysis that's available at Invest.Green.
