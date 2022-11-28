Isabel Chávez Haro

 By Page Publishing

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif., Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Isabel Chavez Haro, an elementary school teacher from Mexico, has completed her new book "La Vida es Linda": a potent story that reminds its readers that life is still beautiful despite the emotional scars and wounds. Isabel Chávez walks her readers in this healing journey. Here, she shares her learnings from the death of her beloved daughter, Linda. She also highlights God's role during the darkest days of her life.


