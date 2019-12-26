ANACORTES — Island Hospital bought two buildings on its campus for $10.3 million.
The purchases, which closed Monday, were for the building that houses the hospital's Sleep Wellness Center at 1110 22nd St. for $2.3 million and for the building that houses the hospital's Island Medical Center Unit 101 at 1213 24th St. for $8 million.
The hospital had been leasing the buildings, hospital CFO Elise Cutter said.
Low interest rates on the $12 million loan the hospital took out to cover the cost of the buildings and associated expenses are low enough that the payments will be lower than what the rent was when the buildings were leased, she said.
“This is a good financial move for the hospital,” she said.
The Sleep Wellness Center is a 4,000-square foot building built in 2008.
Island Medical Center is attached to the current hospital, and the hospital owns the lower level. But until now, it didn’t own the main level that houses Island Eye, Skidmore Pharmacy and Island Hospital clinics.
The total space at Island Medical Center, which was built in 1975 and remodeled in 2007, is 20,616 square feet.
