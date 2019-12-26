ANACORTES — Island Hospital has refinanced a bond it took out in 2004 to help pay for a new hospital, a move that will save $700,000 from now until the bond is paid off on Dec. 1, 2028.
The hospital locked in an interest rate of 2.4% on Dec. 18, just hours after asking the hospital’s Board of Commissioners to approve an agreement to do so.
Until that point, the hospital was paying an interest rate of 3.24%, already down from the 5.04% interest rate in place in 2004.
The hospital works with a broker at Piper Jaffray to make sure it has the best deal out there. So, as interest rates continued to drop, the broker and hospital staff saw the opportunity to save more money.
“This is about fiscal responsibility,” hospital CFO Elise Cutter said. “That’s our obligation to the community, and we take that obligation seriously.”
This is the second time the hospital has refinanced that bond. Since it refinanced in 2012, it has saved about $1.9 million.
Securing the lower rate did not mean extending the life of the bond, Cutter said. The hospital will still be done with payments in 2028, as approved by voters with the original bond agreement. The hospital will just need to pay less each payment, a savings that is passed on to the taxpayers.
At its Dec. 18 meeting, the hospital board gave Cutter and Piper Jaffray the ability to lock in a new interest rate if a favorable one was available, Cutter said. The board said the interest rate had to be below 2.54% and had to save at least 5 percent for Anacortes taxpayers.
