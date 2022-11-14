As financial institutions seek to accelerate their digital transformation strategies, iuvity delivers a better, faster way to digital
MIAMI, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- iuvity, an innovative, cloud-first digital banking and Open Service Platform provider, announced the expansion of its leadership team with the appointment of Brian Abele as General Manager. Abele, a 20+ year industry veteran of digital banking, will lead the company's growth strategy in the United States. With its rich history of industry-firsts and strong track record of success with the largest financial institutions in Latin America, iuvity is already delivering significant results for several mid-sized institutions in the U.S.
According to Felipe Uribe, CEO, iuvity, "The demand for digital transformation taking place across the U.S. financial services industry has been fueled by much of the same drivers experienced in Central and South America – the need for more open, flexible and inclusive banking solutions. As digital natives, our mission remains centered on empowering financial institutions with cloud-first, digital experiences designed for today's global marketplace. Brian's in-depth knowledge of the U.S. banking industry, proven track record of strategic product and operational success, and steadfast customer-first mentality make him the ideal person to lead our expansion efforts."
The iuvity Open Services Platform (OSP) is unique in that it leverages a composable architecture and micro-front end that makes it possible for financial institutions to integrate with fintech and third-party solutions faster and deploy solution components at their own pace, which in turn enables them to innovate with ease and capture first-mover advantages in the communities they serve.
According to Abele, "Over the past 20 years, I've seen first-hand the challenges that financial institutions face when trying to force legacy systems built on old technology to meet modern demands. The financial services industry is on the cusp of massive transformation that will demand more modern, innovative approaches and more open, flexible digital banking systems. I'm looking forward to sharing the true value that can be attained when leaders embrace the fresh, new approach iuvity has taken with its technology platform, product functionality, deployment methodology, and customer relationship model."
Prior to joining iuvity, Abele served as COO of Roostify, a digital mortgage origination company where he led operations, product and technology. His extensive background includes serving as Senior Vice President of Product for Temenos, where he owned the global go-to-market strategy and product management for the digital banking and origination platform. And he has held product executive and senior leadership roles at several digital banking platform companies, including Kony and Fiserv.
About iuvity
For more than 20 years, iuvity has been transforming the banking industry with its cloud-first, digital-native solutions that power flexible, open, and inclusive financial services. iuvity's Open Service Platform and micro-front-end technology uniquely empower banks, credit unions, and fintech companies to securely deliver personalized, meaningful online customer experiences while innovating at the pace the digital world demands. iuvity's track record of success with both large and small institutions across seven countries in North and South America speaks to the advanced multi-national, multilingual capabilities required in today's global financial economy. The company's accountable and collaborative culture serves as the foundation on which customer and employee relationships are built, which in turn has fueled 95+% customer satisfaction and retention rates as well as rapid growth across markets and geographies. To learn more about iuvity, visit http://www.iuvity.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.