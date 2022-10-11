New Jøyus Non-Alcoholic Cabernet Sauvignon

New Jøyus Non-Alcoholic Cabernet Sauvignon

 By Jøyus

Award-winning non-alcoholic winery continues to answer its customers' needs with their groundbreaking new non-alcoholic red wine 

SEATTLE, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Known for its delicious, well-balanced and award-winning non-alcoholic wines, Jøyus is expanding its current collection. The brand will now offer a non-alcoholic Cabernet Sauvignon along with its other still and award-winning sparkling alcohol removed wines.

