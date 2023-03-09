Spring Training for the Mariners includes a Healthy Dose of Yoga
CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JadeYoga, a division of Jade Industries, Inc, announced today its collaboration with the Seattle Mariners baseball club and Pro Positive Yoga. Jade has provided its Harmony™ mats, cork yoga blocks and cotton yoga straps to the Mariners for Spring Training to help them get ready for the 2023 season – with the help of the team from Pro Positive Yoga.
JadeYoga founder Dean Jerrehian said: "We have athletes from gold medal divers, ice skaters and swimmers practicing yoga on Jade mats for years, but as a lifelong baseball fan, I am thrilled to see how professional baseball players are embracing yoga as a way to improve their performance too."
According to Matthew Repplinger, founder of and visionary behind Pro Positive Yoga: "Yoga and baseball go together so well as it's such a mental game, and being present is all important. Through the practice (of yoga) I hope to further instill the importance of being present, in their breath, the moment and each game."
In addition to Jade's most popular Harmony mat, the Mariners are also using Jade's cork yoga blocks and cotton yoga straps. Jade mats are made sustainably with natural rubber, giving it unsurpassed grip and comfort and Jade plants a tree with every mat sold – with over Two Million Trees planted so far. Jade's natural Cork Yoga Block Is made sustainably with pre-consumer recycled cork from the bark of cork trees and Jade preserves 2,000 square feet of rain forest with every block sold. In addition, Jade offsets 25 pounds of carbon emissions with each heavy duty cotton yoga strap sold.
JadeYoga makes the best performing, most eco-friendly yoga products and gives back to the earth with every product sold. Through its partnerships with non-profits around the world and the help of its customers, Jade has planted over Two Million Trees.
ABOUT PRO POSITIVE YOGA
Pro Positive Yoga provides professional and amateur sports teams, and organizations with leading yoga instructors and mindfulness coaches both at home and on the road. We bring yoga and mindfulness directly to teams and organizations, and teach where they work, play, practice and train.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.