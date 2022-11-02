JD Merit & Co., a leading middle-market investment bank, is honored to have served as exclusive adviser to A Advanced Septic & Construction Services in its sale to management.

SEATTLE, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Headquartered in Auburn, Washington, A Advanced Septic & Construction Services is a leading provider of septic and sewer services in the state. Founded by Andrew and Josh Gunia in 2006, this service-driven and quality-focused organization has grown dramatically over the past decade, employing more than 100 individuals serving residential, commercial, and municipal customers.


Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.