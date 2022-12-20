JD Merit & Co., a leading middle market investment bank, is honored to have served as exclusive adviser to CSuite Financial Partners on its sale to Kingsway Financial Services Inc.

SEATTLE, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- JD Merit & Co., a leading middle market investment bank serving clients globally, today announced that it has acted as the exclusive financial advisor to CSuite Financial Partners ("CSuite") in its acquisition by Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS).


Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.