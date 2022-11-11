The release of JoTLive™ continues Jenkon's unprecedented 5th decade of innovation leadership in enterprise technologies for global direct selling.

VANCOUVER, Wash., Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Companies today must differentiate themselves in the hyper-competitive world of online selling. Post-pandemic markets have required companies to provide dynamic, compelling, yet remote purchasing experiences. At the same time, a new, educated consumer now expects a highly personalized shopping experience, delivering interactivity and 'immersive' technologies. Live Shopping has emerged as the hottest trend in digital and social commerce, with over $600B in worldwide sales expected in 2023, according to McKinsey & Co.


Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.