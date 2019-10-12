NEW YORK (AP) — The Jets have waived quarterback Luke Falk to make room on the roster for newly reinstated linebacker Brandon Copeland.
Falk started the last two games in place of Sam Darnold, who will play Sunday against Dallas after missing three games while recovering from mononucleosis. Falk went 47 of 73 for 416 yards with no touchdowns and three interceptions in three games with a 62.4 quarterback rating.
The Jets (0-4) have struggled in Darnold's absence, ranking last in the NFL in total offense.
David Fales will serve as Darnold's backup this week. The Jets also have Mike White on the practice squad.
Falk made his Jets debut in Week 2, when he entered the game against Cleveland for an injured Trevor Siemian — who suffered a season-ending ankle injury. Falk then started the next two games — losses at New England and Philadelphia.
Gurley ruled out
LOS ANGELES — Running back Todd Gurley won't play in the Los Angeles Rams' divisional meeting with the unbeaten San Francisco 49ers on Sunday because of a bruised left thigh.
The Rams confirmed Gurley is out while they signed running back John Kelly to the active roster Saturday. Gurley missed practice all week after getting hurt in Los Angeles' 30-29 loss at Seattle on Oct. 3.
Malcolm Brown is expected to make his second career start in Gurley's place, with rookie Darrell Henderson as his backup. Brown, who has been Gurley's backup for their five seasons with the Rams, has 114 yards and two touchdowns this season.
Henderson, a third-round pick last spring, has two carries this season. Los Angeles cut undrafted rookie free agent receiver Nsimba Webster to make room for Kelly's promotion from the practice squad to the active roster.
Packers' Jones fined
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Packers running back Aaron Jones has been fined more than $10,000 for waving goodbye to Dallas Cowboys cornerback Byron Jones on his way to the end zone.
Jones confirmed to ESPN on Friday that the NFL fined him $10,527 for taunting/unsportsmanlike conduct.
The gesture came on the third of Jones' franchise record-tying four touchdowns in a 34-24 victory Sunday at Dallas. Jones had 182 yards of total offense (107 rushing, 75 receiving) in the win.
Jones says he will appeal the fine, hoping it might get reduced because he is first-time offender.
The third-year pro claimed after the game that he didn't realize he waved at the Cowboys' defender. He still claims he was "just in the zone" but that a picture of him doing so was "dope." He tells ESPN: "I'm going to have that blown up one day in my house."
