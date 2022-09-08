...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highest winds north of the San Juan
Islands.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON FRIDAY TO
MIDNIGHT PDT SATURDAY NIGHT FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY
FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 649, 650, 651, 654, 655, 656, AND 657...
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 649 North and Central
Coastal Strip, Fire Weather Zone 650 North Coastal Lowlands,
Fire Weather Zone 651 Central Coastal Lowlands, Fire Weather
Zone 654 Central and South Puget Sound Lowlands, Fire Weather
Zone 655 Black Hills and Southwest Interior Lowlands, Fire
Weather Zone 656 Northeast Puget Sound Lowlands Generally
Below 1500 Feet and Fire Weather Zone 657 Southeast Puget
Sound Lowlands Generally Below 1500 Feet.
* WINDS...Northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent.
* TEMPERATURES...In the 80s to around 90.
* TIMING...Friday afternoon through Saturday evening.
* IMPACTS....A combination of moderate breezes, low relative
humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to rapid rates
of spread and down-wind spotting on existing fires. If a fire
were to begin, air quality may diminish in the surrounding
area.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either imminent or occurring now. Any fires that develop will
likely spread quickly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
&&
Leader in Class Action Administration Adds to Ranks of Women on Executive Team
SEATTLE, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JND Legal Administration (JND), the U.S. leader in legal administration services, recently hired Lara Jarjoura as Vice President of Operations. Jarjoura brings with her over 13 years of legal administration experience and a broad understanding of Consumer, Securities and Government matters.
Jarjoura's experience includes contributing vital leadership in hundreds of complex consumer class actions and securities settlement administrations, totaling over $15 billion in settlement funds disbursed. She honed her expertise through extensive involvement in complex matters including the $500 million Toyota Economic Loss Settlement Fund, the $589 million Western Union Remission and multiple actions against Charles Schwab YieldPlus Funds totaling $345 million.
"Lara's keen eye for detail and rigorous approach to quality assurance, coupled with her exceptional track record working directly with government agencies made her a natural fit for JND," says Jennifer Keough, JND Founder and CEO. "We look forward to continuing to grow our government services business with her leadership."
In addition to her success in settlement administration, Jarjoura has demonstrated specific prowess in fraud detection. In her eight years as Audit Manager, she developed and deployed process improvements to recognize data anomalies and better identify fraudulent activity.
Jarjoura graduated from San Francisco State University with a Bachelor of Science in Business and holds an Associate degree in Applied Accounting from College of Marin.
About JND Legal Administration
JND Legal Administration is the nation's foremost legal services management and settlement administration solutions provider. Founded by industry veterans Jennifer Keough, Neil Zola and David Isaac, the company serves plaintiff and defendant law firms, global corporations and U.S. government entities across five main service lines and has offices in California, Minnesota and New York. For more information, visit www.JNDLA.com.
