...HEAVY RAINFALL WILL MAINTAIN AN INCREASED THREAT OF LANDSLIDES
THROUGH TODAY...
Heavy precipitation over the past few days and weeks has greatly
increased soil moisture to saturated levels across Western Washington.
While additional rainfall today will be notably less than the last
two days, the additional rain will put extra pressure on soil
instability, leading to an increased threat of landslides.
For more information about current conditions, visit
www.weather.gov/seattle, select Hydrology, and then scroll down
for the links to the landslide information pages.
For more information on landslides, visit the website for the
Washington State Department of Natural Resources landslide
geologic hazards at: http://bit.ly/2mtA3wn
Job Creators Network Commends Supreme Court for Standing Up for Small Businesses and Staying Employer Vaccine Mandate
WASHINGTON, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Supreme Court issued a stay of the Biden Administration's employer vaccine mandate in response to a challenge brought by the Job Creators Network and other groups. JCN was the first organization to file a petition at the Supreme Court requesting a stay. Alfredo Ortiz, president and CEO of JCN, issued the following statement:
"The Supreme Court has stood up for small businesses by staying this illegal employer vaccine mandate. The court has confirmed what JCN has long argued: OSHA does not have the authority to implement this sweeping regulation that will burden American businesses, including many small businesses, with new costs and exacerbate the historic labor shortage. By Issuing this stay, the Supreme Court has freed small businesses to focus on bringing the economy back to its pre-pandemic peak."
