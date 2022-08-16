Johnson Controls Logo. (PRNewsFoto/JOHNSON CONTROLS, INC.) (PRNewsFoto/)

Johnson Controls Logo. (PRNewsFoto/JOHNSON CONTROLS, INC.) (PRNewsFoto/)

 By Johnson Controls International plc, 3Degrees
  • Johnson Controls expands Renewable Services business through a partnership with leading renewable energy and decarbonization solutions provider 3Degrees
  • Collaboration fast-tracks net zero goals through carbon reduction services
  • Service further expands the comprehensive OpenBlue Net Zero Buildings as a Service offering

MILWAUKEE, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI) announces its collaboration with 3Degrees, a firm that helps organizations around the world achieve renewable energy and decarbonization goals. The new collaboration aims to accelerate building owners' and operators' progress toward net zero by leveraging 3Degrees' large-scale environmental commodity solutions, including Renewable Energy Certificate (REC) transactions, long-term renewable energy procurement, carbon credit portfolio management, transportation decarbonization and climate advisory services.

