...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST THURSDAY...
...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
.Heavy rain over the area will come to an end today as the
atmospheric river lifts north into British Columbia. A cold front
will move through Thursday morning but rain amounts with the front
are not expected to result in any additional flooding.
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest Washington and west central
Washington, including the following counties, in northwest
Washington, Clallam, Grays Harbor, Jefferson, Mason, Skagit and
Whatcom. In west central Washington, King and Snohomish.
* WHEN...Through Thursday morning.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Tuesday rainfall amounts ranged from 5 to 7 inches in the
Olympics, 3 to 4 inches along the coast and 2 to 4 inches in
the Northern and Central Cascades. Another 1 to 1.5 inches is
forecast for the mountains and coast today before the
atmospheric river lifts north out of the area.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
Weather Alert
...HEAVY RAINFALL ENDING TODAY WILL LEAD TO AN INCREASED THREAT
OF LANDSLIDES IN WESTERN WASHINGTON THROUGH SATURDAY...
Heavy precipitation over the past few days and weeks has
increased soil moisture to saturated levels across Western
Washington. Rainfall totals Tuesday were in the 1 to 3 inch range
in the lowlands with as much as 7 inches in the Olympics. Another
0.50 to 1 inch of rain is expected today in the lowlands with the
rain letting up this afternoon. This amount of rain will put
extra pressure on soil instability, leading to an increased threat
of landslides.
For more information about current conditions, visit
www.weather.gov/seattle, select Hydrology, and then scroll down
for the links to the landslide information pages.
For more information on landslides, visit the website for the
Washington State Department of Natural Resources landslide
geologic hazards at: http://bit.ly/2mtA3wn
WASHINGTON, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Washington, D.C. Auto Show would like to cordially invite members of the media to the Washington, D.C. Auto Show at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center for their Public Policy Day (January 20) and Consumer days (Friday, January 21 through Sunday, January 30).
This is the region's largest indoor event and one of the top auto shows in the United States, featuring hundreds of new vehicles from the world's top manufacturers. Displays from Toyota, Ford, Nissan, Hyundai, Subaru, Stellantis, Kia, and more will fill the convention center. Notable displays include the all-new EV pavilion showcasing the growing electric mobility market with featured models from Bentley and Karma, the regional reveal of McLaren's Artura, the 2023 Subaru Soltera, and the latest from Polestar. Additional features include indoor and outdoor test drives, press events, and other consumer attractions.
The Public Policy Day will feature the MobilityTalks International conference and includes special auto industry-focused events and announcements by government officials and industry representatives. The event will kick off with a keynote by Gina McCarthy, the White House National Climate Advisor See the full list of speakers here.
Please feel free to reach out to Michaela Watkins (MWatkins@Symmetry.Agency) if you wish to schedule a live remote or pre-recorded interview. Or, simply register for a media credential to either the Public Policy Day (January 20) or consumer days (January 21-30).
