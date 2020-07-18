MOUNT VERNON — A judge has denied a request by the state Department of Natural Resources and the Board of Natural Resources to dismiss a complaint filed against it by Skagit County regarding revenue from state timber sales.
On behalf of itself and junior taxing districts — such as school, fire, hospital and library districts — the Skagit County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office in late December filed a complaint regarding Natural Resources’ adoption Dec. 3 of a sustainable harvest calculation for 2015-2024.
That plan reduced the state’s sustainable harvest level to 4.65 million board feet for the 10 years from 2015 to 2024 — down from 5.5 million board feet from the previous 10 years, Natural Resources officials previously told the Skagit Valley Herald.
The change reduces the revenue that Skagit County and its junior taxing agencies receive.
“The real conflict here is that our junior tax districts are facing an unexpected revenue cliff,” Skagit County deputy civil prosecutor Will Honea previously told the Herald. “We are neither siding with the timber industry nor the environmental groups, but are striking out on our own to fight for what is best for our community.”
The Sedro-Woolley School District, which is one of the largest beneficiaries of the trust, has been hit hard by the revenue loss, leading it in December to take out a $3 million loan. In May, partially because of the lost timber revenue, it had to cut its teaching staff by about 19 positions.
The state Attorney General’s Office, which handles claims for the state, filed the motion to dismiss the case in mid-June citing several legal factors including that the county and its taxing districts have no legal standing because they are not opposing a contract, but rather a management decision made by the Board.
In its opposition to the state’s motion to dismiss, the county disagreed.
“Apparently unacquainted with the idea that ‘a deal is a deal’ the State now demands that this Court ignore the entire fiduciary relationship established by clear Washington State Supreme Court precedent and summarily place Skagit County and its junior taxing districts on the same exact footing with respect to our trust lands as any other private citizen in the state,” the court documents state.
Skagit County Superior Court Judge Dave Svaren agreed, and denied the state’s motion to dismiss.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.