MILLIS, Mass., Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kanguru, the US-based, Secure Data Storage provider, today announces the expansion of its industry leading Defender® product line of Hardware Encrypted USB Drives with an innovative and market proven USBtoCloud® portable software app by ClevX*.

Consumers now have the option of automatically backing up their Defender drives to their preferred cloud storage provider such as OneDrive, OneDrive for Business, Amazon S3, Google Drive, Dropbox, Box, and others plus NAS via included USBtoCloud software. All data in transit and in the cloud could be encrypted with a FIPS-validated AES256Bit encryption engine included in the app, providing additional level of security for data stored in the cloud. In the event a Defender USB flash drive is ever lost or stolen, the encrypted data can be recovered through secure restore options made available by the USBtoCloud app.


