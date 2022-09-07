Kaspien Logo (PRNewsfoto/Kaspien Holdings Inc.)

 By Kaspien Holdings Inc.

SPOKANE, Wash., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: KSPN) ("Kaspien" or the "Company"), a leading e-commerce marketplace growth platform, will issue a press release including its financial results and business outlook as well as additional corporate updates. The Company also plans to file its quarterly Form 10-Q on the same day. The release and filing will be made available via the Investor Relations section of Kaspien's website.               

