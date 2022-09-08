Recent Release "The Gift of You" from Page Publishing author Kathy Parker expresses to children what a gift they are to their family.

EDGEWOOD, Wash., Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kathy Parker, who was adopted as a child and later adopted a child of her own, has completed her new book "The Gift of You": an inspiring work that touches on the unique qualities children possess that bring so much love into the world.

