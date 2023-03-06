KD Hall, Founder of the KD Hall Foundation and KD Hall Communications, accepts a new position with King County Library System (KCLS) as Director of Communications and Marketing for the executive team.

KD Hall, Founder of the KD Hall Foundation and KD Hall Communications, accepts a new position with King County Library System (KCLS) as Director of Communications and Marketing for the executive team.

 By KD Hall Communications LLC

SEATTLE, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KD Hall, Founder of the KD Hall Foundation and KD Hall Communications, accepts a new position with King County Library System (KCLS) as Director of Communications and Marketing for the executive team. Hall joins KCLS with 20 years of marketing, communications, and storytelling experience. Additionally, she brings 16 years of leadership and ten years of facilitating adult education to the nation's best library system.


Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.