KD Hall Ceo and Co-Founder of KD Hall Foundation expressed great appreciation for the honor by the WNBA Seattle Storm for tireless work in the community for KD Hall Foundation.

 By KD Hall Communications LLC

SEATTLE, July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Seattle Storm recognized KD Hall during a halftime ceremony on July 24 as part of their Believe in Women Night presented by Symetra. Hall was joined by Ljeoma Oluo and Joycelyn Thomas. The event is part of Force4Change, the franchise's social justice platform.

