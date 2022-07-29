...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Hot conditions with temperatures in the 90s and low
temperatures in the low to mid 60s. This will pose a moderate to
high risk of heat-related illness.
* WHERE...Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Western Whatcom County,
Hood Canal Area, Southwest Interior and Western Skagit County.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Heat will increase the risk of heat-related illnesses
for those who are sensitive to heat, especially those without
effective cooling or adequate hydration.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
For sheltering information and other human services in your area,
dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit wa211.org anytime.
&&
KD Hall Ceo and Co-Founder of KD Hall Foundation expressed great appreciation for the honor by the WNBA Seattle Storm for tireless work in the community for KD Hall Foundation.
SEATTLE, July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Seattle Storm recognized KD Hall during a halftime ceremony on July 24 as part of their Believe in Women Night presented by Symetra. Hall was joined by Ljeoma Oluo and Joycelyn Thomas. The event is part of Force4Change, the franchise's social justice platform.
KD Hall honored by WNBA Seattle Storm for empowering Women and Girls throughout the State of Washington and Nigeria.
During the halftime ceremony, the trio was welcomed at half-court by Dawn Trudeau, Seattle Storm co-owner, Alisha Valavanis, Storm President and CEO, Crystal Langhorne, Storm Director of Community Engagement, and Trinity Parker, Symetra SVP and Chief Marketing Officer.
eight-week
Hall is the founder and CEO of KD Hall Communications and KD Hall Foundation. For the past 16 years, she has earned a reputation for excellence in client-focused communications and integrated marketing. Through the foundation, Hall has created programs to help women and girls prepare for the future and the workforce including Women on the Rise, College Ambassador Program, and Girls on the Rise. The eight-week Girls on the Rise leadership program builds critical thinking skills, celebrates identity, and self-efficacy through curriculum and experiential learning created around ten core competencies that are foundational to thrive anywhere from the classroom to the workforce, and in the community.
"I enjoyed being a part of such a strong and inspiring group of people who share common goals and aspirations. Hearing different stories and perspectives helped my own understanding and the assignments helped me learn more about myself." said Girls on the Rise participant.
She is an affiliate professor at the University of Washington, a board member at Business Impact Northwest, and a member of the board of governors for the Northwest Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.
"I am honored to accept this award on the behalf of all women and girls who are rising throughout the state of Washington and beyond," said KD Hall. "They have embraced our mission and programs to lift and climb together. I also dedicate this recognition to my mother, Brenda Baker, who reared and raised six children including five daughters, along with my father."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.