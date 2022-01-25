...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...A period of stagnant air will continue which could
result in deteriorating air quality.
* WHERE...Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Everett
and Vicinity, Tacoma Area, Bellevue and Vicinity and Seattle
and Vicinity.
* WHEN...until noon PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Poor air quality may cause issues for people with
respiratory problems. Please check with your local air quality
agency for additional details and actions.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Please delay outdoor burning until
conditions improve.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People with respiratory illness should follow their physician's
advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during
periods of stagnant air.
State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor
burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be
limited as much as possible. According to state air quality
agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants
close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with
your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area.
&&
Kelley Connect acquires Superior Office Systems, Advanced Document Systems
By Kelley Connect, Advanced Document Systems, Superior Office System
SEATTLE, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing its expansion in the Pacific Northwest, Kelley Connect has acquired two new companies, increasing its footprint in the technology space. Advanced Document Systems (Kent, WA), and Superior Office System (Medford, OR), are now in the fold. All employees will be retained in the merger.
"As we continue to execute our strategic growth plan, both Superior and Advanced were a natural fit," said Aric Manion, CEO of Kelley Connect. "They take great pride in the best local service and support, and already offer the highest quality products. They've done so for years. Now, that thriving business community is offered the additional resources that Kelley Connect can continue to provide."
Kelley Connect continues to bring strategic technology solutions to businesses large and small. The ongoing effort to help businesses reach their goals with an entire suite of products and services is what's driving the expansion.
"We are aggressively growing through acquisition to meet the needs of our partners across the Pacific Northwest and Alaska," said Manion. "As we continue to grow, our goal is to deliver solutions from within our Kelley Connect network of thinkers and solution makers. Every year we are able to offer more and more."
Kelley Connect has doubled its size in just the past three years and now staffs almost 300 employees across the region.
More about Kelley Connect: Now with locations across Washington, Oregon, Montana, Idaho, and Alaska, Kelley is among the largest privately-owned and growing office technology companies in the Western United States. The broad regional footprint enables Kelley Connect to maintain a strong presence while still being right down the street with the same energy and service from the days when we were founded in 1974. We're just on a bunch more streets.
