SEATTLE, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KINONA, the fast growing women's golf apparel company has introduced new styles to its 2021 Resort Collection, featuring a mix of tonal citrus greens and chartreuse yellow with exploded buffalo check designs. The collection rounds out bright splashes of color with black and white details, creating a bold and exciting contrast. KINONA has consistently created fashion-forward, flattering, and game enhancing clothes that transition seamlessly from the golf course to real life, and continues to do so with the new Resort Collection showcasing several versatile designs, including new chic outerwear pieces.
"We're excited to introduce the new and fashion-forward styles that are adding to our 2021 Resort Collection," said KINONA Co-Founder, Tami Fujii. "Our goal has always been to provide versatility in women's golf fashion and create clothes that you can wear whether you're golfing, lounging at home, or out and about. I believe that we have accomplished this and have created styles that are comfortable and functional, yet fashionable."
The Resort Collection also features designs that include dynamic color blocking, graphic piping and binding, and bold colors that come together in the painter's palette splatter print. The various colors and patterns, including the tonal citrus greens and buffalo check pattern, are incorporated across the collection and are featured on a mix of new shirts, skorts, pants, jackets, and dresses. KINONA has also released new styles to its Apres 18 "cozy collection," including a new black and white colorblock hoodie and long sleeve top, along with new jogger pants in black. The Resort Collection's To the Nines Jacket and Chill Killer Hoodie Jacket also add to KINONA's mix of comfortable outerwear pieces.
The collection features KINONA's signature use of Italian fabrics that are combined with ECONYL® high quality regenerated nylon and lycra, bringing both style and comfort to the game. KINONA's pieces also include UPF 50+ sun protection, low profile zip pockets, antimicrobial moisture wicking fabric, and fabrics that help maintain even body temperature. All collections include apparel that stretches, compresses, and conceals in just the right places to flatter figures, and the company offers sizes XS-XXL. KINONA also uses innovative, comfortable, and earth-friendly materials that energize the wearer's experience.
"Our new collection brings a modern energy to women's golf fashion with bright pops of color and bold designs that are on trend this season, and are sure to raise spirits," said KINONA Designer, Jarlath Mellett. "We're excited to introduce a new mix of jackets and also add beautiful patterns and colors across our collection. You will see a variety of styles, like with our Twist and Shout Sleeveless Shirt, Chic Shift Dress, and our mix of skorts, that can be added in with your everyday wardrobe."
KINONA continues to be a voice for breaking down barriers facing women in golf and unapologetically challenges the notion that women can't look and feel attractive, and be athletic at the same time. The company works to empower women to get out and golf and this year debuted its "She Drives" video series featuring real conversations with women in the sport. It also conducted the Women in Golf Equality Index to further conversations surrounding discrimination in golf.
To learn more about KINONA and view the full collection, please visit http://www.kinonasport.com.
About KINONA
KINONA is made by women golfers, for women golfers. Founded in 2017 by friends and corporate executives-turned-entrepreneurs, Dianne Celuch and Tami Fujii, KINONA is committed to making golf more accessible and fun for all women by bringing chic, contemporary, and functional fashion to the fairway. KINONA's fun, course-tested styles made with Italian fabrics, sun protection, and signature features like tee holders and back pockets, shift the paradigm of "appropriate golf attire" and inspire women to play their game, their way.
Be part of the wave of change in women's sports with category-redefining apparel from KINONA. Visit http://www.kinonasport.com for more information.
Media Contact
Alexa Weber, KINONA, +1 (425) 760-6590, alexa.weber@actionmary.com
SOURCE KINONA
