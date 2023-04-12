KINONA Women's Golf Apparel

KINONA Women's Golf Apparel

 By KINONA

Women-led, women-inspired golf apparel brand announces CEO transition

SEATTLE, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Women's golf apparel brand KINONA announced today that co-founder Tami Fujii assumed the role of chief executive officer effective March 1, 2023. Under Tami's leadership, the brand will renew its focus on growth, with an emphasis on deeper integration of sales channels. Co-Founder Dianne Celuch will remain with the company as Chief Operating and Merchandising Officer, with responsibility for design, product development, supply chain, inventory planning and international sales of KINONA's leading edge products in the women's golf market. 


