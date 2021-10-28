SEATTLE, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KitoTech Medical, manufacturer of microMend® Skin Closure devices, announces that it exhibited at the recent American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP) Scientific Assembly 2021 in Boston, MA. Hundreds of physicians and other front-line emergency medical personnel visited KitoTech's exhibition booth, where they were provided with information and demonstrations of microMend's five wound closure products. The product portfolio includes a range of device sizes that allow healthcare providers to close most lacerations, skin tears, and other wounds.
"It was exciting to once again have the opportunity to share our innovative approach to wound closure at ACEP," said David Krall, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at KitoTech. "We thank the many clinicians who visited our exhibit booth to learn more about microMend and its applications in the emergency department. Many were shown how to use the devices and were impressed with how easy they are to use and their ability to provide faster closure, lower costs and a high level of patient satisfaction!" Krall added.
microMend can close wounds in a fraction of the time required for sutures, as the application is as fast and easy as using a bandage and since it is painless there is no need for local anesthesia. This time saving translates into significant cost savings and is a major benefit in busy ERs and Urgent Care Clinics. Patients can remove microMend themselves eliminating the return clinic visit usually required to remove sutures which is inconvenient and time consuming for patients and busy healthcare providers. The device is especially attractive for use with children, where the easy and painless application and removal are major advantages over sutures. In addition, microMend is effective in closing lacerations and skin tears in those with fragile skin including the elderly and chronically ill that are difficult to treat with other products.
About microMend®
microMend is a patented skin closure device that consists of an array of miniature stainless steel staples (Microstaples) attached to an adhesive backing that combines the holding strength of a suture with the simplicity of applying a bandage. It is designed to provide medical personnel with a cost-effective, time saving and easy-to-use option for closing surgical incisions, lacerations, skin tears, and other wounds. The product has demonstrated outstanding clinical results and is sold into hospitals and clinics throughout the United States.
About KitoTech Medical
KitoTech Medical is a Seattle-based medical device company, which has developed a portfolio of revolutionary wound closure products that are available for both medical and consumer use. Additional product and company information can be found online at http://www.micromendskinclosure.com.
Follow KitoTech on social media for upcoming clinical events and product news at https://www.linkedin.com/company/kitotech-medical-inc./
Media Contact
Ronald Berenson, MD, KitoTech Medical, Inc., +1 877-420-1502, info@kitotechmedical.com
SOURCE KitoTech Medical, Inc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.