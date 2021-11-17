SEATTLE, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KitoTech Medical, a medical device company, announces the addition of the microMend® Variety Pack to its growing line of consumer skin closure products. The new product contains three different microMend Skin Closure device sizes, all designed for easy application by consumers. This unique product combination allows them to close most lacerations quickly and easily, whether at home or away.
With its broad range of skin closure devices, the microMend Variety Pack addresses the need to treat wounds of a variety of sizes. Each Variety Pack has a total of five (5) devices including a new device that closes a laceration of 1" in width; two medium-sized devices, ideal for closing most small lacerations; and two narrow devices, perfect for closing smaller lacerations on the fingers, ears and areas around the nose and mouth. All five devices can be used together to close wounds up to 2 ½" in length.
"We are excited to introduce the new microMend Variety Pack to provide consumers with a family of products that can be used to treat nearly all lacerations from the smallest on the fingers to larger wounds on the arms, legs, and other areas of the body. KitoTech is committed to developing wound closure products that meet the growing demand for consumers to treat themselves rather than visiting busy and expensive ERs and Urgent Care Clinics," said Dr. Ron Berenson, President and CEO of KitoTech Medical.
About microMend®
microMend consists of an array of miniature staples (Microstaples) attached to an adhesive backing that combines the holding strength of stitches with the simplicity of applying a bandage. The Microstaples are tiny and only enter the upper skin layer making them painless. microMend is designed to provide a cost-effective, time saving and easy-to-use option for closing wounds by consumers as well as medical personnel. microMend keeps wounds securely closed allowing them to heal with minimal to no scarring.
About KitoTech Medical
KitoTech Medical, Inc. is a Seattle-based medical device company that spun out of the University of Washington and continues to develop and commercialize products for wound closure and wound care. More information about microMend and KitoTech Medical can be found online at http://www.micromendskinclosure.com.
Read the latest edition of the Skagit Valley Herald in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere.
Footer Offer Promo
CARRIERS NEEDED!
Local News Worth Delivering
Become a newspaper carrier for the Skagit Valley Herald and earn up to $1,500 a month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.