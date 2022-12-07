Klarpay Logo

Klarpay Logo

 By Klarpay AG

Klarpay AG has successfully automated its product development and resource-scaling to maximise staff productivity and minimise costs by automating as many routine tasks as possible with the use of Amazon Web Services (AWS).

ZUG, Switzerland, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Swiss fintech Klarpay AG chose to build its cloud-based infrastructure using Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company focused on high-value tasks, including improving its banking product by developing new features such as scalable and API-enabled transactional capabilities instead of using its resources to maintain a data center. Christos Alatzidis, Klarpay co-founder and CTO, states: "Paytech is evolving at a rapid rate, so it is crucial to be able to meet the demand. Creating an automated, scalable product means our merchant clients can reliably conduct transactions regardless of any unexpected traffic spikes, and our team can focus on upscaling our product."


Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.