CodaMetrix logo (PRNewsfoto/CodaMetrix)

 By CodaMetrix
  • KLAS report examined overall customer experience and satisfaction with CodaMetrix's Autonomous Coding Platform, CMX Automate™
  • Report touts "A" ratings across key performance indicators including integration goals, functionality, executive involvement and overall recommendation

BOSTON, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HIMSS23 -- CodaMetrix, an AI technology platform transforming healthcare revenue cycles, today announced that its autonomous coding platform, CMX Automate™  has earned top customer satisfaction scores in a KLAS Emerging Technology Spotlight report titled, "Reducing Manual Coding Volumes through Automation and Machine Learning."


