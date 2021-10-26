SEATTLE, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Knack, the leading custom gift giving company, has announced its partnership with One Tree Planted this holiday season as part of their Million Tree Challenge to repopulate National Forests across the country. Knack's initial donation will plant 10,000 trees in US forests with the United States Forest Service, helping to conserve wildlife, combat climate change, restore wildfire sites, and benefit local communities. The company has also announced a continued partnership with the nonprofit, encouraging donations on their site and rolling out a new social shares program to help plant additional trees outside of the challenge.
"Our company has always focused on choosing products and partners that make a positive impact, and we're continuously striving to find new ways to get involved and make a difference," said Laura Jennings, CEO and Founder of Knack. "We're excited to partner with One Tree Planted and to support their amazing work in helping the environment, and we are looking forward to working with them beyond their Million Tree Challenge."
To further support the nonprofit's goals in helping to give back to the environment, Knack created a One Tree Planted pin that customers can purchase and add to their curated gift boxes starting mid-November. Proceeds from the pins will go directly to the organization and each pin purchased will help plant 10 trees. Customers will be able to purchase the pins on Knack's Shop By Ethos page and can add them to any gift box. Knack will also provide corporate customers the opportunity to direct donations to One Tree Planted for the holiday season. Furthermore, on an on-going basis Knack will be running their social shares program inviting customers to share their Knacks on social media, with every Knack shared resulting in a tree planted. Customers can participate by sharing a photo of a new Knack gift on any social media platform tagging @KnackShops, and using the hashtag #KnackForGiving.
Knack is committed to promoting companies and products that are mission driven, including those focused on sustainability, which are highlighted on its Shop by Ethos page. In a recent customer survey, the company found that nearly half of all respondents reported an interest in buying gifts that are sustainably made, or are from a company that gives back to environmental causes. Knack has been highlighting causes important to its customers for years, including spotlighting merchants that give back, women-owned and BIPOC-owned businesses, sustainably produced products, gifts made in the U.S.A., gifts that are handmade, and are helping to raise awareness and donations for Black Girls CODE.
"At Knack we empower gift giving as a creative force for good," said Jennings. "We aim to provide more opportunities for customers to support the values important to them, including sustainability, equality, and giving back to our communities."
To learn more about One Tree Planted and its Million Tree Challenge, please visit http://www.onetreeplanted.org. For more information about Knack and the variety of gifts the company offers, including its Shop by Ethos gifting options, please visit http://www.knackshops.com.
- About Knack
Knack, the leading online curated gifting company, is entirely giver-focused, empowering consumers to create one-of-a-kind gifts that instill feelings of absolute confidence and delight in the entire gifting experience. Founded in Seattle, Wash., in 2015, Knack makes it easy for customers to act on their ideas and curate gift boxes based on shared stories that reflect the unique values, personality, and relationship between giver and recipient. Each gift is beautifully packaged, directly delivered to the recipient's door, and includes a custom-printed card and optional video message personalized for the recipient.
With hundreds of items to choose from, the ability to shop by ethos, industry-leading technology, and the ability to customize every gift to reflect the stories of the person's life, Knack elevates the act of gifting as a creative force for good in the world. To learn more about Knack visit http://www.knackshops.com.
- About One Tree Planted
One Tree Planted is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that makes it simple for anyone to help the environment by planting trees. Every dollar donated gets one tree planted. We work with amazing reforestation partners around the world to get trees in the ground for environmental and social impact. Projects range from forest fire recovery to watershed health and agroforestry, providing a benefit to people and the planet. To learn more, visit http://www.onetreeplanted.org.
