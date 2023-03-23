  • Google announced 12 members of its 2023 Circular Economy Startup Cohort, one of which being the only Korean startup Nuvilab.
  • Over the course of 10 weeks, Nuvilab will receive various mentorship and partnership with multi-national institutions and corporations related to sustainability and circular economy.
  • Nuvilab is looking to utilize this opportunity, along with the recent Series A investment of approximately 8M USD, as its stepping stone for imminent global expansion.

SEATTLE, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Korean food-scanning startup "Nuvilab" was selected to be the only Korean startup among hundreds of candidates to join "Google for Startups Accelerator: Circular Economy".  With this opportunity and recognition, Nuvilab will now be joining 12 startups/NGOs to support Google's effort to achieve global sustainability and circular economy.


Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.