 By Icertis, KPMG LLP

New Alliance to Help Drive Strategic Outcomes with Contract Intelligence

NEW YORK and BELLEVUE, Wash., March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KPMG LLP and Icertis today announced an alliance relationship to help more businesses unlock the value of their contract data with contract intelligence. Together, the collaboration will deliver Icertis Contract Intelligence (ICI) through KPMG's established contracting practice, enabling shared customers to connect contract data across the enterprise and surface unique insights to help increase revenue, reduce costs, manage risks and ensure compliance.


