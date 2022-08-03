The LabKey ELN aims to streamline notebook authoring while improving data visibility and collaboration.

SEATTLE, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LabKey recently launched an electronic lab notebook to meet the increasing complexity of scientific research. Electronic lab notebooks (ELN) were once viewed as little more than a note-taking or word-processing application. The LabKey ELN breaks this stereotype by providing scientists with a user-friendly ELN for documenting experiments, surfacing relevant data, detailing meaningful conclusions, and collaborating with team members. The ELN is fully integrated with two of LabKey's flagship products- Sample Manager and Biologics LIMS. This powerful addition to LabKey products allows scientists to:

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.