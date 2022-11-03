Deva Hasson President, Laird Norton Properties

 By Laird Norton Company, Laird Norton Properties, Heartland LLC

Hasson succeeds retiring LNP President Jim Reinhardsen

SEATTLE, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Laird Norton Company (LNC) has selected Deva Hasson as the next president of Laird Norton Properties (LNP), the company's real estate investment firm. She will succeed outgoing President Jim Reinhardsen who is retiring next year. As the incoming President, Hasson will oversee the company's extensive national real estate portfolio.


