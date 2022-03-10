BELLEVUE, Wash., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Laplink Software, Inc., the global leader in PC migration and the only software of its kind recommended by Microsoft®, Intel®, and all major PC manufacturers, today announced the release of Laplink® Everywhere™, a robust remote monitoring and management (RMM) solution designed specifically for small to mid-sized businesses looking to manage devices for both remote and onsite employees. Moreover, Laplink Everywhere can help IT teams unlock the benefits of Intel vPro® devices with enhanced built-in security, more manageability, automatic wireless optimization, and faster downloads and file transfers.
Organizations around the world continue to operate with distributed workforces to retain employees who have embraced the "work from anywhere" model, but IT teams face ongoing challenges with supporting offsite employees' devices. Everything from PC deployment to operating system refreshes must be executed and managed remotely. As a result, organizations of all sizes are seeking RMM solutions to streamline the remote device management process.
"In 40 years of Laplink providing data transfer solutions, we've never seen a distributed workforce with such an extreme need for remote device management," said Thomas Koll, CEO of Laplink Software Inc. "With this workforce model here to stay, organizations are quickly adopting RMM solutions that allow IT teams to manage employee devices remotely with ease. But that can be a very complex and costly infrastructure. We're changing that with Laplink Everywhere — a simple and low-cost solution for organizations of all sizes."
Laplink Everywhere is a cloud-based PC lifecycle management solution that provides enterprise-grade remote monitoring and management without the need for additional IT infrastructure or services. It enables Windows device management from anywhere — from any internet-connected device, such as a desktop or a notebook — even from a tablet or smartphone.
Built with simplicity in mind, Laplink Everywhere is the ideal solution for managing the entire lifecycle of PCs. Organizations can get started with Laplink Everywhere in only a few minutes. Add-on modules such as PCmover significantly reduce the cost and hassle of PC deployment for hardware or software refresh projects. Remote maintenance capabilities ensure the health and security of PCs with antivirus management, software and hardware inventory, identifying and fixing performance bottlenecks, and remote control. And real-time alerts help prevent performance issues, such as running unwanted tasks and possible security breaches.
What sets Laplink Everywhere apart from other RMM solutions is the integration with Intel vPro, unlocking benefits like enhanced built-in security, more manageability, automatic wireless optimization, and faster speeds for downloads and file transfers. Fully compatible with legacy vPro and new platform options including Intel vPro® Enterprise for Windows and Intel vPro® Essentials can be integrated with Laplink Everywhere to provide organizations with maximum control for all types of managed PCs and devices."
"More than anything, what we're excited about is Intel's new vPro platform, allowing us to forge a partnership between smart hardware and smart software to provide enterprise-grade infrastructure for everyone including smaller organizations," said Koll. "And when combined with market leading PCmover, the result is the lowest cost solution for PC refresh, decreasing the total cost of ownership of PCs for organizations for all sizes."
Stephanie Hallford, Vice President and General Manager of Business Client Platforms at Intel echoed the sentiment. "Combined with Laplink® Everywhere™, the security, manageability and performance of Intel vPro® Essentials is more accessible to small and mid-sized businesses as well. We're excited to collaborate with Laplink to provide more companies with the ability to unlock the business-specific benefits of Intel vPro devices." Watch as Stephanie talks about unlocking the power Intel vPro® devices with Laplink® Everywhere™.
Laplink Everywhere is available now. Organizations interested in an easy, efficient, and cost-effective remote device monitoring and management solution can find more information at everywhere.laplink.com.
About Laplink Software
For nearly 40 years, Laplink has been a global leader in consumer, SMB, and enterprise PC migration software, and has earned the loyalty and trust of millions of organizations and customers worldwide. The company's PCmover software saves time and budget, reduces migration risks, and increases efficiency. Only PCmover's proprietary technology includes full selectivity that transfers data, applications, and settings from an old PC to a new one, even if the two PCs run different versions of Windows. The privately held company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.
Media Contact
Neil Minetto, Laplink Software, 1 800-5275465, neil.minetto@laplink.com
Megan McKenzie, McKenzie Worldwide, 5034700197, meganm@mckenzieworldwide.com
SOURCE Laplink Software
