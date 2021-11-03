BELLEVUE, Wash., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Laplink Software, Inc., the global leader in PC migration and creator of the only software of its kind recommended by Microsoft®, Intel®, and all major PC manufacturers, announced today the newest version of its PCmover Profile Migrator® software has been updated to be fully compatible with Microsoft's new Windows® 11 operating system and will be available as a free download through March 31, 2022. As more enterprises increasingly transition their IT infrastructures from on premise to the cloud, this solution helps reduce the time and hassle of moving everything from a local Active Directory profile to a new Azure Active Directory (AAD) profile.
Statista reported that 65% of U.S. businesses adopted managed cloud infrastructure services in 2020. Worldwide spending on public cloud services is forecasted to grow 23.1% in 2021 to total $332.3 billion, up from $270 billion in 2020, according to the latest forecast from Gartner, Inc. That rapid move to cloud-based infrastructures places time-consuming and costly pressure on IT teams, as they transition from on-premise Windows Active Directory to the cloud-based Azure® Active Directory. Because it's not possible to automatically move profiles from a local AD profile to a new Azure® Active Directory profile, a new user profile needs to be created. This extra work creates a real cost to the organization when IT personnel spend time manually moving data between user profiles. PCmover Profile Migrator's automated solution saves time and money by transferring everything seamlessly, instead of relying on a slower manual process for profile migration.
"As more organizations move their IT infrastructures from on premise to the cloud, they will need to make numerous user profile-to-profile transfers, which can be time-consuming, frustrating, and costly," said Thomas Koll, CEO of Laplink Software. "Fortunately, PCmover Profile Migrator automatically migrates data, files, programs, and settings from an old user profile to a new profile on the same PC, enabling quick and easy profile-to-profile transfers. It eliminates manual processes, which improves migration accuracy and increases the efficiency and ability of IT staff."
Laplink's newest version of PCmover Profile Migrator automates the entire user profile migration process, saving IT teams hours of time while also helping to facilitate smooth, hassle-free transfers. Users can move from one local active directory to another or when moving user profiles from on-premises Windows® Active Directory to cloud-based Azure® Active Directory (AAD). PCmover Profile Migrator® is now compatible with the latest Windows 11 release as well as with Windows 10, 8.1, 8, and 7.
Many organizations have experienced significant time savings when using Laplink's PCmover Profile Migrator. Engineered Air Balance, a leading authority in total air system balancing for large enterprise heating, cooling, and ventilation saw a 50% time savings when using PPM for its Active Directory (AD) profile migrations.
"Using PCmover Profile Migrator has helped make our team more efficient in getting their work done. Instead of 100 hours of labor needed for the profile migrations, we did this project in less than half the time with PCmover. Profile migrations are not our primary focus, so it's great to have that time-consuming task automated. PCmover Profile Migrator has significantly reduced delays and downtime, allowing our engineers to get back into the field quicker," said Roger Lenz, EAB's IT Manager.
Laplink is offering PCmover Profile Migrator as a free download through March 31, 2022, by visiting ppm.laplink.com. Once downloaded, the digital software license is automatically activated and ready to use. PCmover Profile Migrator is also a fully integrated feature of PCmover Enterprise, which is known to save large organizations more than 60% on hard and soft costs when performing all types of transfer scenarios, PC maintenance, and break/fix scenarios at scale. For organizations interested in trying PCmover Enterprise®, a free, fully functional copy of the software can be requested at enterprise.laplink.com.
About Laplink Software, Inc.
For nearly 40 years, Laplink has been a global leader in consumer, SMB, and enterprise PC migration software, and has earned the loyalty and trust of millions of organizations and customers worldwide. The company's PCmover software saves time and budget, reduces migration risks, and increases efficiency. Only PCmover's proprietary technology includes full selectivity that transfers data, applications, and settings from an old PC to a new one, even if the two PCs run different versions of Windows. The privately held company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.
