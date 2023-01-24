Recently published University of Arkansas study examined the patient-specific risk factors and clinical outcomes associated with contaminated blood cultures for patients with suspected bloodstream infections

SEATTLE, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Magnolia Medical Technologies, Inc. ("Magnolia Medical"), inventors of the Steripath® Initial Specimen Diversion Device® (ISDD®), the only FDA 510(k)-cleared device platform specifically indicated to reduce blood culture contamination for sepsis testing accuracy1, today shared the publication of recent clinical results from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) Medical Center in Little Rock, Arkansas. This four-year retrospective analysis examined the clinical and financial impacts of blood culture contamination on patient safety, outcomes, and in-hospital patient mortality.


