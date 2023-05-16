Extensive 30-year policing career to assist Lassen Peak's efforts to combat knife crimes in the United Kingdom

BELLEVUE, Wash., May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Lassen Peak announces the appointment of Graham McNulty to its Advisory Committee for the United Kingdom. Throughout his 30-year career, Mr. McNulty has been an active leader in the U.K. policing community, including holding the National Police Chiefs' Council (NPCC) Lead for Knife-Enabled Crime and Gangs. In January 2022, Mr. McNulty was awarded the Queen's Police Medal (QPM) by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.


Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.