B2B marketplace opens Paris office, bringing scalable resale opportunities to retailers while propelling circular economy growth

WASHINGTON and PARIS, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LePrix, the largest wholesale marketplace for retailers to source authentic, pre-owned luxury, today announced their expansion into Europe, a move that will enable more businesses to seize opportunities in the fast-growing circular economy.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.