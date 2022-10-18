LauraMac Integrates LoanNEX Pricing Technology into Loan Acquisition System 

MERCER ISLAND, Wash. and ST. LOUIS, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LauraMac, a market leader in SaaS technologies for the mortgage capital markets, and LoanNex, a leading provider of mortgage loan pricing, eligibility, lock management, and origination technology with specialized services for the Non-Agency market, have announced the integration of the LoanNEX technology into the LauraMac Loan Acquisition System (LAS). The LoanNEX integration will enable LauraMac LAS clients to extend pricing and eligibility tools to their lenders, and seamlessly support lock management services within the LauraMac platform.

