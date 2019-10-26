pic

updated

BURLINGTON — Three teenagers were injured in a shooting at a party Friday night and are recovering from nonlife-threatening injuries, Burlington police said Saturday.

Police received reports of gunshots at about 10:30 p.m. at a large party Friday on the 1200 block of East Rio Vista Avenue, according to a press release Saturday from the department.

When officers arrived, they learned that two males, an 18-year-old from Burlington and a 16-year-old from Mount Vernon, both with gunshot wounds, had checked into area hospitals.

Police learned Saturday that a third teen, a 15-year-old Sedro-Woolley boy, was shot and injured at the party, according to a police update Saturday afternoon. He sought medical treatment for nonlife-threatening injuries.

Detectives were investigating the shooting Saturday. Those involved with the shooting were known to those at the party, according to the update.

 

More from this section

Load comments