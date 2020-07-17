With news that National Guard support at state food banks will soon start to wind down, staff at Helping Hands Solution Center are left bracing for the impact.
The food bank staff received notice overnight Wednesday to find volunteers to replace the guardsmen, who have been promised through July 31, said Nichole Long, director of development for the Sedro-Woolley-based nonprofit.
During the pandemic, about 30 guardsmen a day have helped the county’s largest food bank support its remote operations in Alger, Hamilton, Concrete and Mount Vernon.
The National Guard has helped the food bank serve about 16,000 people a week. Without the guardsmen, Long said she believes it would have been half that.
“This is not acceptable,” she said. “We are in a pandemic. We are essential right now.”
Karina Shagren, spokesperson for the Washington National Guard, said the food banks need to understand this support can’t be permanent, and the guardsmen must return to their civilian jobs.
Food banks have been asked to seek out new volunteers to fill the gap.
However, Shagren said the state will not leave a food bank without help if it cannot find it in the community.
“We have no intention of abandoning local food banks,” Shagren said.
She said 500 guardsmen have been deployed to food banks statewide, and the state has planned to keep hundreds deployed into August.
With cases of COVID-19 continuing to rise, and federal unemployment aid set to expire at the end of July, Long said the food bank expects need to grow.
She said the guardsmen are incredibly hard workers, easily doing the work of three standard volunteers. Replacing them would take about 140 volunteers from the community and about $15,000 a month for the equipment they bring.
Helping Hands staff had earlier submitted a request to keep the guardsmen in place through September, but now are planning for a future without them.
“We want to make sure they remain, at least until we get to a stable phase,” Long said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.