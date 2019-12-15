As a group of students watched carefully and took notes, King Arthur Flour Baking School instructor Kristen Suzuki explained the perfect texture of a ginger spice cookie.
“These cookies are going to be chewy on the inside and crispy on the outside,” she said.
Saturday morning’s class, which focused on how to bake with ginger, is one of dozens offered at the baking school at Washington State University’s Bread Lab west of Burlington.
Since the Vermont-based King Arthur Flour opened its location at the Bread Lab three years ago, the school has grown from offering a few classes a week to six or seven, said baking school coordinator Jennifer Rein.
Courses range from making sourdough bread and French macarons to date night and family night classes.
“We have students who range from 8-year-olds up to professional bakers and bakers who come from all over the world,” she said.
Rein said there are multiday courses for students to build in-depth knowledge of a baking technique, and specialty classes for professionals taught by certified master bakers.
More than 3,300 students took classes at the school from October 2018 to October of this year, Rein said. The school is up to five employees, including three full-time.
She said about 80% of students are serious home bakers looking to develop their skills. TV shows such as “The Great British Baking Show” have inspired many to experiment with new recipes, she said.
Many students start a class with “pie anxiety.”
“People won’t make a pie because grandma made pies, and (you think) you can’t make a pie better than grandma’s,” Rein said. “But grandma would want you to make a pie.”
Suzuki said baking can be intimidating at first because it’s more of a science than cooking.
“(You teach) them how to break each step down and now it’s not as hard as it seems,” she said.
Suzuki, who has worked at restaurants and bakeries, said teaching at the school is her favorite job so far.
“I’ve never pictured myself teaching and it’s really satisfying,” she said. “There’s people who come here from all over and seeing their skills progress.”
Student Stephanie Garcia of Anacortes said it’s helpful to learn about new tools, such as a plastic scraper to get the last of the dough out of a bowl.
“They will give you little tips you wouldn’t think of,” she said.
David Fransen of Arlington has taken more than 30 classes at the school since it opened.
“There’s so much you can do (with baking),” he said. “It’s a historical method of cooking and carrying on a tradition.”
He said he doesn’t have any memorable baking horror stories, but that when you do make a mistake, instructors will help you figure out what went wrong and how to fix it.
Student Rushion McDonald of Atlanta, a TV producer and professional baker, said he liked the communal aspect of the class.
“You do (baking) by yourself so it’s fun to do it with other people,” he said.
