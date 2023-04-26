Leaders in Breast and Lung Cancer treatment join SystImmune Inc's Clinical Science Advisory Committee

 By SystImmune Inc.

REDMOND, Wash., April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SystImmune Inc ("SystImmune"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing cancer therapeutics, has announced the creation of its Clinical Science Advisory Committee ("CSAC"), appointing Dr. Hope Rugo, M.D., Dr. Sara Tolaney, M.D., M.P.H, Dr. Pasi Jänne, M.D., Ph.D., MMSC. and Dr. Helena A. Yu, M.D., as its clinical advisors. Dr. Rugo, Dr. Tolaney, Dr. Jänne, and Dr. Yu are world-renowned clinicians with extensive expertise in Antibody-Drug Conjugate (ADC) development in the oncology treatment space.


