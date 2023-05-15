Honor the Gift logo

Recent restrictions could lead to greater reliance on invasive, costly tissue biopsies and potentially impact the early detection of organ transplant rejection

WASHINGTON, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading transplant advocacy groups announced today the re-activation of the Honor the Gift campaign, a coalition dedicated to advocating for greater access and coverage to ensure the long-term health of transplant patients. The reinvigorated campaign, which originally contributed to the successful passage of the Immuno Bill, will take on the latest challenge following Medicare's recent restriction of non-invasive diagnostic tests for solid organ allograft injury. Additionally, the coalition will focus on state and federal policies to protect and expand access to innovative tests that are vital to post-transplant patient's health.


