LeanDNA Logo (PRNewsfoto/LeanDNA Inc)

LeanDNA Logo (PRNewsfoto/LeanDNA Inc)

 By LeanDNA Inc

Automated Clear to Build analytics will improve supply chain efficiency and productivity

AUSTIN, Texas, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Top manufacturers are using LeanDNA's Inventory Optimization Command Center to proactively manage shortages and improve productivity through enhanced production readiness visibility.  LeanDNA's new Planner Workbench uses automated Clear to Build capabilities to streamline processes for more efficient workflows.


Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.