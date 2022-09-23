Learn how to open a coffee shop in Louisiana from Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea! The award-winning coffee roaster, which has helped start over 300 independent coffee shops in 30 states, recently published an online coffee shop startup guide for The Pelican State.
COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Want to learn how to open a coffee shop in Louisiana? Get tips on starting a profitable business in The Pelican State from the coffee shop startup experts at Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea.
Through its 7 Steps to Success coffee shop startup program, Roast magazine's 2016 Macro Roaster of the Year has taught over 300 entrepreneurs in 30 states how to open a coffee shop.
Now, the company's 7 Steps coffee shop startup consulting team has added to its series of state-level coffee shop startup guides with, "How to Start a Coffee Shop in Louisiana."
"Louisiana is a terrific place to start a coffee shop!" said Crimson Cup Founder and President Greg Ubert.
"In fact, Louisiana ranks 45th among the states in the number of coffee shops per capita, with fewer than one coffee shop for every 7,925 residents. That leaves a lot of Louisianans without a local coffee shop."
The program is based on Ubert's book, Seven Steps to Success: A Common-sense Guide to Succeed in Specialty Coffee, which he wrote to help customers develop profitable businesses by mastering all aspects of successful coffee shop operations.
"We help entrepreneurs with little or no coffee experience become owners of thriving coffee shops serving their local communities," he said. "From choosing a terrific location and writing a strong coffee shop business plan to buying and laying out equipment, hiring and training staff, and more, our team is here to guide you."
To hear about the book in Ubert's own words, download a free recorded introduction on Soundcloud.
In developing Cattlemen's Coffee House in Franklinton, Indiana, Owners Schantell and Lane Russell sought to bring their local community together over terrific coffee.
The shop at 1809 Main Street also pays tribute to generations of cattlemen in Washington Parish.
"Coffee makes people happy and brings people together," Schantell Russell said.
"Also, farming and cattle ranching have played a huge role in my family's heritage through four generations: my great-grandparents, grandparents, parents, and finally, us."
Although they love coffee, the couple had no experience in running a coffee shop.
Lane's career has been in offshore and international oil drilling. Schantell has worked as a nurse in neurology and pain management.
A search for support led to Crimson Cup. A one-stop shop for independent coffee shops, the roaster supplies award-winning coffee, coffee business expertise, hands-on training, and industry-leading coffee shop supplies.
"I had no idea what I was getting myself into," Schantell said. "After discussing franchising options with other roasters, Crimson Cup almost sounded too good to be true. But it truly is as good as it sounds."
"The one-on-one relationships throughout the entire process ensured I was never left to struggle on my own," she added. "The 7 Steps team was always available for questions and support. They're awesome!"
She found Step Two, Focus on Efficiency Of Equipment Layout, the most valuable.
"My coffee house is in a unique location, so the help with making it as efficient as possible was really helpful," she said. "The book is still in my office, and I refer to it all the time."
She had this advice for others who are considering opening their own coffee shops: "Don't try to do this on your own. Don't think that Crimson Cup is too good to be true; they really are so helpful throughout the process."
The Russells invite everyone in Franklinton and Washington Parish to visit Cattleman's Coffee House at 1809 Main Street, inside the new Forshag's Drugstore across from Riverside Medical Center.
To keep up with events and announcements, follow the shop's Facebook Page.
Besides the Louisiana guide, Crimson Cup recently published guides on How to Start a Coffee Shop in Texas, Ohio, North Carolina, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Illinois, Tennessee, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Virginia, Missouri, Wisconsin, Connecticut, New Jersey, and Iowa.
About once a week for the next year, the roaster will post state-level coffee shop startup guides on its website. Next up: a guide on how to start a coffee shop in Nebraska.
"Although the fundamentals of coffee shop operation remain the same from state to state, the economic opportunities, business formation, and licensing requirements vary widely," Ubert said.
"We're excited to share information and resources to help entrepreneurs expedite their startup journey."
He invited anyone who is thinking of opening a coffee shop in any state to call Crimson Cup for guidance.
"If you run into any roadblocks or just want to discuss your vision with a coffee expert, you can reach our startup team by calling 1-888-800-9224."
About Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea
Founded in 1991, Crimson Cup is at the forefront of the coffee industry. It's attentive roasting, startup support, and global partnerships are consciously designed for the greater good of communities around the world. Among other national recognitions, the company has earned the 2020 and 2017 Good Food Awards, the 2019 Golden Bean Champion for Small Franchise/Chain Roaster, and Roast magazine's 2016 Macro Roaster of the Year.
Crimson Cup travels the world searching for the perfect cup – driven by meaningful relationships, honesty, and a shared vision for the future. Its Friend2Farmer initiatives foster respect and decency through mutually beneficial collaboration across local and global communities.
Through its 7 Steps to Success coffee shop startup program, the company teaches entrepreneurs how to open and run independent coffee houses in their local communities. By developing a coffee shop business plan, entrepreneurs gain insight into coffee shop startup costs.
Crimson Cup coffee is available through over 350 independent coffee houses, grocers, colleges and universities, restaurants, and food service operations across 30 states, Guam, and Bangladesh. The company also owns several Crimson Cup Coffee Shops and a new CRIMSON retail flagship store. To learn more, visit crimsoncup.com, or follow the company on Facebook and Instagram.
