...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...Until 2 AM PDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
Learning to Persevere Through the Unavoidable "Pains" Of Life
Price has experienced an incredible journey yet through his pain, he has found a way to find comfort despite the uncomfortableness. His book motivates readers to understand that everyone experiences pain at some point in their life. Whether it be physical pain, emotional pain or mental pain in the form of anxiety and depression, each is hard to avoid and nearly impossible to ignore. Price shares his own story to help others that are currently experiencing pain to discover a way to confront the pain and feel more at ease.
"For years, my friends and family have encouraged me to write, but I have been resistant," said Price. "As I was processing the ideas in this book, I finally gave in and began putting my thoughts down on paper. Soon, completing a book became a goal and a challenge. This book is the intersection of what others have wanted me to do, what I have wanted to accomplish and what God has prodded me to finish."
Joel Price is a dad and a husband who resides in Washington State. Working in construction, financial services, teaching, coaching, as well as his experiences as a father and husband, have all shaped his writing of this book. Price enjoys fixing things—systems, processes, plumbing, floor plans and more. He also enjoys watching movies, reading books, watching football and travelling. According to Price, all activities are better, if he can do them with his family and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.