Focus on Assessment Adds to Powerful Educational Program for Teaching the Earliest Learners 

WASHINGTON, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Learning Without Tears' acclaimed Early Childhood curriculum, Get Set for School® (GSS), will now include the new Assessments to Guide Instruction, an addition to the complete program that provides greater value and more complete foundational learning. This new assessment tool allows educators to easily assess, track, and remediate student performance over the course of the school year.  With AGI, teachers can easily provide updates and suggestions to families, building strong school-to-home connections, an important element of young learners' success. 

