Here are some suggestions for those who so venomously detest President Donald Trump.
If you think that it doesn't matter that more people are off food stamps, unemployment is at an all-time low and that if you don't have a job today you either don't have to work or don't want to work, then let's vote Trump out of office.
If you don't mind selling out to Chinese communists, then flush Trump.
If you want to bankrupt hospitals and maybe die before your doctor appointment, then let's adopt Medicare For All by giving Trump the boot.
If you want to strangle the business community by raising the minimum wage, increasing the price of everything and declaring war on the elderly, then by all means show Trump the door.
If you want the bad actors from south of the border to poison our society with more crime and drugs, then tear down the wall and throw Trump in jail.
If you want to return to playing softball with Iran as it builds a nuclear bomb and detonate it in New York Harbor, then let's dump Trump in 2020.
If you want to model our country after the deplorable cities run by the Democrats where enforcement of the law is being marginalized, then let's make sure Trump doesn't win.
You can probably get what you hope for if you keep contorting the truth to achieve your agenda.
Marty McNett
Alger
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.